VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps season opening victory over Oakland

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Former Australian leader says submarine deal protects US
Top Stories
People magazine names Paul Rudd as 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive
Stapleton, Church to take stage, vie for top awards at CMAs
EXPLAINER: Does Kyle Rittenhouse need to testify?
EXPLAINER: Did state’s own witnesses hurt Rittenhouse case?
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Cold front will bring strong winds, much colder temperatures and chance of snow
Video
Top Stories
Warmest October on record for Ohio
Video
Top Stories
70s to 40s this week
Video
Quiet start to work week weather-wise!
Video
Weekend weather a bit warmer
Video
Below normal temperatures continue until next week
Video
Sports
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
Coach K wins Garden finale as Duke tops Kentucky 79-71
Top Stories
No. 17 Buckeyes need late layup to beat Akron 67-66
Canadiens’ G Price cites substance use for seeking help
Strawther scores 17 as No. 1 Gonzaga beats Dixie State 97-63
Ohio St moves into CFP position; Cincinnati 5th in rankings
Vaccinate the Tri-State
Community
Trick or Treat times for Halloween 2021
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News with 13
Founder’s Day
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Raise Up Your Voice
BestReviews
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am
VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps season opening victory over Oakland
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 9, 2021 / 10:52 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 9, 2021 / 10:52 PM EST
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
‘Pent-up demand’ as US lifts travel ban from 33 countries
Video
What Biden’s $1T infrastructure package aims to do
Video
Build Back Better vote delayed, plan faces new hurdles
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
Bowl projections for WVU football with three games left in regular season
VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps season opening victory over Oakland
Video
Sherman scores 19 as WVU men’s basketball defeats Oakland in opener
Video
WVU football’s Esdale “touch-and-go,” Woods available for K-State
Video
WVU men’s soccer back in rankings at No. 21
WVU football at Kansas State: Kick time, TV channel/stream info, odds and more
Doug Nester calls WVU transfer a “great move” after battling hand injury
Video
Quick Hits: Neal Brown reflects on QB play, acknowledges K-State’s length
WVU’s Martinez named to 2022 Women’s Naismith Trophy Watch List
WVU hoops vs. Oakland is on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch
What to watch for in the WVU hoops opener vs. Oakland
Video
WVU women’s soccer misses NCAA Tournament
WVU’s Heredia-Beltran named to Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team
WATCH: Pauly Paulicap shares origin of unique name, discusses college basketball journey
Video
WATCH: Jalen Bridges “can’t wait” for new season to begin
Video
WATCH: Huggins previews WVU hoops opener vs. Oakland
Video
Kick time set for WVU football vs. Texas
WVU wrestling finishes second as a team in season opener at Clarion Open
Bowl eligibility still in play for WVU football with three games remaining
The Maj’ reflects on his Mountaineer career — and humbly puts the team first
Video
McGhin Ties School Record in Win Over No. 4 TCU
WATCH: Neal Brown breaks down WVU’s performance in loss to Cowboys
Video
Quick Hits: How the Cowboys “consumed” WVU, plus other takeaways from a 24-3 beatdown
Video
WVU offense flounders, No. 11 Oklahoma State soundly defeats Mountaineers
Video
WATCH: Major Harris reflects on career ahead of jersey enshrinement
Video
FINAL: No. 11 Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3
WVU volleyball takes two at home from Kansas
Video
WVU football aims for third straight as it hosts No. 11 Oklahoma State
Video
WVU volleyball sweeps Kansas
“I feel a lot better”: WVU football tight end TJ Banks turns heads on coaching staff
Video
Defense, not offense, leading the way for No. 11 Oklahoma State entering Saturday
Video
Former Mountaineer Kenny Robinson seeing increase in playing time with Panthers
Video
Legg Named Lou Groza National Collegiate Place-Kicker Award Semifinalist
Milan Magic: Neal Brown reflects on memorable atmosphere during upset win vs. ISU
WVU women’s soccer faces Texas in Big 12 semifinals
Down to the wire: WVU men’s soccer wrestles in MAC standings with Bowling Green
Video
WVU women’s basketball ranks No. 23 in Preseason Coaches Poll
Video
VIDEO: Stratford previews Bowling Green, looks ahead to postseason
Video
No. 11 Oklahoma State at WVU football: Kick time, TV channel/stream info, odds and more
Video
VIDEO: Lesley, Parker look ahead to No. 11 Cowboys clash
Video
True freshman Wyatt Milum impresses in top-25 win
Video
VIDEO: Doege, Gmiter, Stills look ahead to No. 11 Oklahoma State
Video
Neal Brown announces WVU football’s weekly awards
Video
Four WVU women’s soccer Mountaineers earn All-Big 12 Distinction
WATCH: Neal Brown previews clash with No. 11 Oklahoma State
Video
Quick Hits: Neal Brown shares injury update, looks ahead to clash with Oklahoma State
Video
Neal Brown: O’Laughlin out for season, Fortune out for regular season
Video
“Football taught me how to be tough”: New WVU Sports HOFer Noel Devine reflects on life, collegiate career
Video
WVU rifle appears at No. 3 in latest CRCA poll
Doege’s career day vs. Iowa State: Quarterback reflects on performance in upset win
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Cold front will bring strong winds, much colder temperatures and chance of snow
Video
Tesla driver killed in fiery crash after hitting trees in Ohio
Multi-car accident in Charleston leaves one with a head injury
Ripley woman faces child neglect charges after home found in ‘deplorable’ condition
Father, son arrested in Kanawha County Frontier Communications wire thefts
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Cold front will bring strong winds, much colder temperatures and chance of snow
Video
Tesla driver killed in fiery crash after hitting trees in Ohio
Multi-car accident in Charleston leaves one with a head injury
Ripley woman faces child neglect charges after home found in ‘deplorable’ condition
Father, son arrested in Kanawha County Frontier Communications wire thefts
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News