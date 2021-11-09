VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps season opening victory over Oakland

(WOWK) -- A strong cold front on Thursday will bring the region some strong wind gusts of 20-30 mph as well as a big step down in temperatures that will linger across the weekend.

The front should bring a gusty line of downpours and even some thunder to the region Thursday. Current timing has the line passing Portsmouth at 4:30 p.m. and into the Charleston area by 6:30 p.m. and most of the rain concluding by midnight as we cross from Thursday into Friday.

Winds should be stout even before the line of storms crosses the region. However as it does so, look for 20-30 mph wind gusts.