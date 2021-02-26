VIDEO: Bob Huggins sees something familiar in upcoming opponent K-State

Many changes were made to West Virginia men's basketball’s final stretch of the season, and we’ll be breaking it all down and more in an all-new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will bring you the latest on all things WVU hoops and recap WVU’s wins in the state of Texas.

In the two-part Coaches Corner, Coach Huggins and Tony Caridi look back on WVU’s heart stopping win against then-ranked No. 12 Texas. That win helping the Mountaineers crack the Top 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Coach Huggins will also touch on the WVU win against TCU, and what he thinks could be improved from that play. Tony and Coach Huggins will also preview Saturday’s clash against the Kansas State Wildcats, and how the Mountaineers are looking to sweep Bruce Weber’s squad. All this and more in the two-part Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.