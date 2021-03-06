VIDEO: Bob Huggins unhappy after loss to Oklahoma State

Redshirt junior Noah Adams (197) and freshman Peyton Hall (165) led the West Virginia University wrestling team in the first session of the 2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship, as the duo advanced to the semifinals in their respective weight classes on Saturday afternoon, at the BOK Center, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Adams, the No. 3 seed at 197 pounds, received a first-round bye before claiming a hard-fought, 3-2 decision over No. 6-seed Marcus Coleman of Iowa State in the quarterfinals. Adams scored a first-period takedown for the 2-1 advantage. He then used an escape in the second period to increase his lead to two at 3-1. Coleman started the third in the defensive position, cutting his deficit to one with an escape, but it wasn’t enough, as Adams rode out the clock for the victory.