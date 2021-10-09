VIDEO: Brown says WVU played “bad football” against Baylor

FAIRBORN, OH (WDTN) -- Several school districts across the Miami Valley are being impacted by supply chain problems due to the pandemic, and cafeteria staff are navigating recent shortages.

"We never know from week to week what is going to be available," said Kathleen Housman, nutrition services manager at Fairborn City Schools.

While the supply chain problems are making it difficult to feed students a nutritious breakfast and lunch, Centerville and Fairborn district officials said the shortage doesn't mean students are going without food.