VIDEO: Carey credits players after earning second seed with K-State win

One burning question remains before No. 6 West Virginia men's basketball heads to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament -- who and when will the Mountaineers play? They have the chance to solidify at least part of the answer to that question when they host TCU on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ in the penultimate regular season game.

West Virginia (17-7, 10-5 Big 12) is looking to bounce back after a tough overtime loss to third-ranked Baylor on Tuesday, in which mistakes down the stretch proved costly for the Mountaineers. Baylor's victory was enough to crown the Bears regular season champions of the Big 12 -- but if WVU can pull off a win in each of its final two games, they'll lock up the second seed.