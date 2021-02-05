VIDEO: Deuce McBride discusses tough slate of games ahead of No. 17 WVU

The West Virginia University wrestling team opens the month of February on the road, as the Mountaineers compete against a trio of Big 12 affiliate members on Saturday, Feb. 6.

WVU (5-2, 1-1) heads to Laramie, Wyoming, for a 12 p.m. ET dual at Wyoming (2-2, 1-1), followed by a pair of neutral-site matches against Fresno State (0-3, 0-1) and Air Force (0-3, 0-3) in Greeley, Colorado, later that evening. The Mountaineers match against the Bulldogs is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Air Force at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET.