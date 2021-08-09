VIDEO: Doege, Nester, Mahone and Mesidor step to podium during fall camp

(WOWK) With all of the heat and humidity, the atmosphere will be ripe for storms to develop at just about any point this week. Tuesday could start with storms even early. Weather models have several rounds of showers and storms forming at just about any time.

Storms can fire even early again on Wednesday and another risk with this much humidity would be the possibility of street flooding. The chance for damaging wind is the top risk of severe weather heading into Tuesday. The region is under a "Marginal Risk" which is the smallest chance of severe storms.