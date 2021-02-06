VIDEO: Huggins praises defensive performance vs. Kansas

The Mountaineers are set to take the Coliseum floor this Saturday for a revenge win over the Kansas Jayhawks. Before tipoff at 2:00, catch a brand-new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on all things WVU hoops and preview the matchup between the Mountaineers and the Jayhawks.

In the two-part Coaches Corner, Coach Huggins and Tony discuss the 1-1 week for the Mountaineers. WVU fell to the Florida Gators 80-85 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge this past weekend. Three days later, the Mountaineers pulled off a road victory at Iowa State, but the Mountaineers nearly let that win slip away. Coach Huggins will be breaking down those games, as well as look ahead to playing the Kansas Jayhawks for a second time this season and previewing up upcoming Bob Huggins Fish Fry. All this and more in the two-part Coaches Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.