VIDEO: Huggins praises Lon Kruger, previews Oklahoma matchup

Coming up this weekend on the Bob Huggins Show, the Head Coach and Tony Caridi discuss how you can get involved in this year’s virtual Bob Huggins Fish Fry. Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone will break down WVU's two wins against ranked opponents and hear from women’s basketball head coach Mike Carey.

In the two-part Coaches Corner, Coach Huggins and Tony discuss the two wins over then-ranked No. 23 Kansas and No. 7 Texas Tech. Coach Huggins touches on what improvements need to be made before the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners enter Morgantown for a second showdown with the Mountaineers. Coach Huggins will also discuss what went wrong for the Mountaineers in their first meeting with Lon Kruger’s crew and how they look to capitalize in their second meeting.