VIDEO: Huggins previews Elon, Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) - Following a November 12 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it has suspended all activities related to the implementation and enforcement mandate requiring employers with more than 100 employees to require vaccination or COVID-19 testing pending future developments in the litigation.

The ruling by the court ordered that OSHA can take no steps to implement or enforce what is known as an emergency temporary standard "until further court order."