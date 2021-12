KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority says all of its employees will receive a salary increase in just a few weeks.

The 4% increase will be effective Jan. 2, 2022. KCEAA officials say on Dec. 21, 2021, the organization's full-time employees will receive a one-time salary enhancement of $3,000 and part-time employees will receive a one-time salary enhancement of $500.