VIDEO: Huggins says mistakes “hurt us” down the stretch vs. Baylor

The No. 20/22-ranked West Virginia University women’s basketball team travels to Manhattan, Kansas, on Wednesday, March 3, as the Mountaineers get set for a matchup against Kansas State.

Opening tip against the Wildcats is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. Dan Zangrilli will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on 100.9 FM, as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUSports.com. Wednesday’s contest also will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with Brian Smoller and Missy Heidrick on the call.