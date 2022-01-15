VIDEO: Jalen Bridges, Malik Curry speak after loss to No. 9 Kansas

GHENT, WV (WVNS)-- Appalachian Power is getting ready for the winter weather. The electric company plans to have crews and workers ready to provide assistance in their coverage area.

Phil Moye, a spokesperson with AEP said residents have time to get essentials. Moye mentioned gathering supplies like candles, non-perishable foods, clothes, and make sure your cell phones are charged. He also said if you're out of power, let AEP know so crews can get out to fix it. The company has recruited help from sister companies.