VIDEO: Jason Butts previews WVU gymnastics meet vs. Denver

WATCHING WINTER LIVE - As discussed in our previous livestream, winter weather walloped the mid-Atlantic and Northeast this past week. In our latest outlook another round of ice is headed for the mid-Atlantic, two separate snow makers are tracking to come out of Canada and hit the upper-Midwest and Northeast in the coming weeks, and the West and western mountain states get a break from precipitation as a high-pressure system settles in for the near-future.

Join WGN-TV meteorologist Demetrius Ivory and WMBD chief meteorologist Chris Yates as they breakdown the long-range, coast-to-coast outlook, discuss how this winter compares to past seasons now that we're at the meteorological halfway point, and take your questions.