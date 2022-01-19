VIDEO: Jason Butts previews WVU gymnastics meet vs. Denver

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Justices seem sympathetic to Cruz in campaign finance case
Top Stories
15 and 16-year-old arrested after helicopter pursuit in New York
Watching Winter Live – January 19th, 2022
Live
West Virginia Treasurer to offer savings program for community and technical college students
Video
Watch: President Biden holds first news conference of 2022
Live
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Watching Winter Live – January 19th, 2022
Live
Top Stories
Cities dig deeper into their budgets to address relentless winter weather
Video
Top Stories
Wayne County residents prepared for, frustrated by power outages
Video
West Virginia superintendents discuss snow day protocols
Video
Kanawha County residents share stories of extensive power outages
Video
What are options for the homeless in the winter?
Video
Sports
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
NHL reschedules games, season set to end on time April 29
Top Stories
Foot feels fine as Henry preps for Titans’ playoff return
Postponements farce sees EPL explore tightening of rules
(4-6) Nitro takes down (8-1) Winfield
Video
AP source: Nuggets to get Forbes from Spurs in 3-team trade
Remarkable Women
Community
Remarkable Women
WOWK Toys for Tots 2021 Campaign
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News with 13
Founder’s Day
Honoring Black History
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Raise Up Your Voice
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am
VIDEO: Jason Butts previews WVU gymnastics meet vs. Denver
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Sam Coniglio
Posted:
Jan 19, 2022 / 03:02 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 19, 2022 / 03:02 PM EST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
WVU matches up against No. 14/19 Oklahoma on Wednesday
VIDEO: Jason Butts previews WVU gymnastics meet vs. Denver
Video
‘Brave new world’: Luck, Kendrick launch Country Roads Trust to connect Mountaineers with NIL opportunities
WVU, No. 5 Baylor battle in game of runs, but Bears come out on top
Video
FINAL: No. 5 Baylor defeats WVU men’s hoops, 77-68
Quincy Wilson announced as head coach at UFTL
Fever waive former Mountaineer Kysre Gondrezick
WVU adds George Washington’s Taran Fitzpatrick to 2022 class
WVU rifle moves to No. 3 in CRCA Poll
WVU gymnastics beam and floor lineups earn national ranking
Strength of Big 12 clear in latest NCAA NET, KenPom rankings
AP poll update: Baylor loses hold of top spot, WVU once again receives votes
Quick Hits: Bob Huggins discusses upcoming matchup versus No. 5 Baylor, strength of Big 12
Video
Milum earns third Freshman All-America honor
WVU “strongly recommending” masks for remaining men’s basketball home games
Daunting week for WVU athletics tips off Tuesday vs. Baylor
Peyton Hall and West Virginia natives helping lead the way for WVU wrestling
WVU hoops vs. No. 5 Baylor: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more
Cottrell still looking to find rhythm on offensive end with WVU
Juwan Staten joins NBA G League team
Listen to the debut episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast
Former Mountaineer QB transferring to Western Kentucky
Free throws the difference as WVU falls to No. 13 Texas
5 Things to watch for as WVU women’s hoops travels to Austin
Video
Sherman’s return to prominence stalls at No. 9 KU — but his WVU teammates aren’t concerned
Video
Malik Curry shows off scoring ability in WVU’s loss to Kansas
Video
VIDEO: Jalen Bridges, Malik Curry speak after loss to No. 9 Kansas
Video
FINAL: No. 9 Kansas defeats West Virginia 85-59
Mountaineer GameDay: Kansas
Video
WVU travels to No. 13/12 Texas on Saturday
Taz Sherman vs. Ochai Agbaji: Battle of the Big 12’s top scorers
Video
Is this the year WVU cuts through the Phog?
Video
This weekend on The Bob Huggins Show: Preview of No. 9 Kansas, catching up with Da’Sean Butler
Video
WVU women’s hoops at No. 13 Texas: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more
VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews trip to Allen Fieldhouse
Video
Upcoming WVU wrestling tri-meet canceled
WVU men’s hoops at No. 9 Kansas: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more
WVU begins 2022 campaign with quad meet at Towson
Big 12 reschedules postponed game between WVU, TCU
WVU women’s hoops holds on vs. Texas Tech for first Big 12 win
Video
WVU women’s hoops meets Texas Tech on Wednesday night
Marchiol, Dixon headline list of football early enrollees
Video
WVU-Pitt swim meet canceled
WVU punter Evan Matthes enters transfer portal
Deuce McBride nets a career-high 39 points with the Westchester Knicks
VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps WVU victory over Oklahoma State
Video
Bridges ties career-high, Osabuohien shines as WVU tops Oklahoma State
Video
FINAL: West Virginia defeats Oklahoma State, 70-60
Lyons on transfers: NCAA must continue to adapt, but “I’m not sure the sky is falling yet”
Video
Eight former WVU football players make NFL playoffs
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
More wet snow & slick travel expected midweek in Tri-State
Video
Forecast Details – From your local StormTracker 13 Meteorologists
Fight leads to arson, causing nonprofit building to burn down
Video
Vehicle crashes into home in Rand
15 and 16-year-old arrested after helicopter pursuit in New York
Mountaineer GameDay
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
More wet snow & slick travel expected midweek in Tri-State
Video
Forecast Details – From your local StormTracker 13 Meteorologists
Fight leads to arson, causing nonprofit building to burn down
Video
Vehicle crashes into home in Rand
15 and 16-year-old arrested after helicopter pursuit in New York
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News