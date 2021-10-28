VIDEO: Kobe Johnson, Kedrian Johnson, Malik Curry give preseason practice update

(NewsNation Now) — NewsNation Prime will debut its second Gabby Petito special report Thursday night, this time focusing on what happened in her final days and the impact her case has made on investigations around the country.

Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in a converted camper van. The trip was well-documented on social media until it abruptly ceased, allegedly somewhere in Wyoming.