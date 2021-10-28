VIDEO: Kobe Johnson, Kedrian Johnson, Malik Curry give preseason practice update

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Analysis: Biden faces liberal angst after under-delivering
Top Stories
Starbucks workers will vote on union at 3 Buffalo stores
Paid leave loss hits hard for Dems after decades of advocacy
Linwood Holton Jr, 1st GOP Va governor of 20th century, dies
Human remains found in California ID’d as missing New Jersey woman
Video
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Rain showers take over late Thursday through Saturday night
Video
Top Stories
Windy and rainy conditions set to return to the area Thursday
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Nor’easter bringing rain, wind to Atlantic Coast being monitored for development
Video
Gusty showers return Thursday
Video
How the Sun impacts asteroids in our galaxy
West coast storm remnants bring rain and cooler temperatures by end of week
Video
Sports
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
Ohtani voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers
Top Stories
Fox World Series Game 2 viewers up 13% from 2020 record low
Game 3 a throwback with batters facing pitchers for 1st time
Both Charleston Catholic soccer teams punch ticket to state
Video
Reasons abound for Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ struggles
Vaccinate the Tri-State
Community
Trick or Treat times for Halloween 2021
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News with 13
Founder’s Day
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Raise Up Your Voice
BestReviews
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am
VIDEO: Kobe Johnson, Kedrian Johnson, Malik Curry give preseason practice update
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Oct 28, 2021 / 03:35 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 28, 2021 / 03:35 PM EDT
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
Lawmakers examine social media’s role in violent extremism
Video
President Biden introduces new Build Back Better plan framework and price tag, progressive Democrats hesitant
Video
Democrats float tax on ultra-wealthy to fund Biden’s agenda
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Akron exhibition
Video
VIDEO: Kobe Johnson, Kedrian Johnson, Malik Curry give preseason practice update
Video
Exclusive with Campbell Trophy Finalist Sean Mahone coming up this weekend on The The Neal Brown Show
Where WVU women’s basketball ranks in ESPN’s preseason poll
Buckle up! WVU soccer double-header is on the docket in Morgantown
Video
WVU women’s soccer hosts OSU on Senior Night
Video
WVU men’s soccer takes on Georgia State in Thursday matinee
Video
WVU men’s basketball charity exhibition game set for Friday
Stratford: Dyon Dromers returns from injury to WVU men’s soccer
Video
Iowa State at WVU football is on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch
Sean Mahone selected as finalist for William Campbell Trophy
VIDEO: Neal Brown, WVU football award Casey Legg full scholarship
No. 22 Iowa State at WVU football: Kick time, TV channel/stream info, odds and more
Video
VIDEO: Stills, Woods, Doege turn heads to Iowa State
Video
VIDEO: Coordinators Parker, Lesley preview clash with Iowa State
Video
WATCH: Neal Brown previews tilt with Iowa State
Video
Quick Hits: Injury updates, opportunity vs. ISU and other takeaways from Neal Brown’s latest press conference
Video
WVU Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for Saturday
WVU’s Legg, Woods earn weekly Big 12 awards
WATCH: Izzo-Brown previews regular season finale for WVU women’s soccer
Video
WVU rifle holds steady in national poll
Legg named Lou Groza Award Star of the Week
Six-day window in use for WVU vs. Oklahoma State
Is Big 12 expansion impacting recruiting? Neal Brown explains
Video
Carter makes first start for Brooklyn Nets
WVU women’s soccer plays to scoreless draw vs. Baylor
Quick Hits: How WVU battled adversity vs. TCU, plus other key takeaways from the win
Video
VIDEO: Leddie Brown says WVU knew “we had to play more physical”
Video
VIDEO: Charles Woods breaks down his two takeaways vs. TCU
Video
WVU women’s soccer prepares for final road test at Baylor
VIDEO: Neal Brown on “great team win” over TCU
Video
Brown’s big game vs. TCU helps WVU football snap skid
Video
FINAL: WVU 29, TCU 17
No. 25 WVU men’s soccer overcomes setback, scores three straight over Elon
Video
Mountaineer GameDay: TCU 10.23.21
Video
The Neal Brown Show, Ep. 9
Video
McBride makes NBA regular season debut for Knicks
WVU volleyball falls in straight sets to No. 11 Baylor to open series
Video
Chad Scott, Dwight Wallace and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show
Video
WVU, TCU clash in Fort Worth as Mountaineers hunt for first road win
Video
No. 25 WVU men’s soccer returns home for Elon match
Jerry West appears on NBA 75 list, honoring the association’s greatest players
West Virginia, No. 21 Texas finish scoreless in gritty defensive battle
Horned Frogs can run, but struggling defense has led to wild scorelines
Video
West Virginia volleyball hosts No. 11 Baylor
Video
Fifteen women’s soccer Mountaineers earn Academic All-Big 12
VIDEO: Sunahara previews No. 11 Baylor
Video
WVU ground game under construction: “We all have to do our job every single play”
Video
Keys to the Game: Bye week self-scout should help diagnose glaring issues
Video
Bob Huggins talks Big 12 expansion: “This league is so hard”
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
$3.8 billion misspent from Ohio unemployment system
Video
Two men charged in Fayette County malicious assault
Video
White House and Congress move closer to a massive infrastructure deal; West Virginia reacts
Video
Facebook renames itself Meta
Video
Students appear to give staff lap dances in photos
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
$3.8 billion misspent from Ohio unemployment system
Video
Two men charged in Fayette County malicious assault
Video
White House and Congress move closer to a massive infrastructure deal; West Virginia reacts
Video
Facebook renames itself Meta
Video
Students appear to give staff lap dances in photos
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News