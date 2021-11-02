VIDEO: Lesley, Parker look ahead to No. 11 Cowboys clash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- With the approval from the CDC, local health departments say kids ages 5 to 11 can start getting COVID-19 vaccines as early as Wednesday.

"For parents who are choosing to get their children vaccinated, it can be hard on the parents as well as the kids. Nobody likes to get a shot. Most grown-ups don't like to get a shot, but they're able to control their emotions just a little better and keep things in check. For kids it can be very scary," said Dr. Sherri Young, Health Director at Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.