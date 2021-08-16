VIDEO: Matt Moore, Andrew Jackson update on OL, DL

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Vaccinate the Tri-State
Healthy U
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
News groups seek to protect journalists in Afghanistan
Top Stories
Big ATV manufactures ride along Hatfield McCoy trails
Video
Fred’s weather risks include possible flooding and small tornadoes
Video
Report shows big spike in mail ballots during 2020 election
Food stamp benefits increasing again
Video
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Fred’s weather risks include possible flooding and small tornadoes
Video
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Henri forms near Bermuda, Fred moves inland over Florida, Grace drenches earthquake-ravaged Haiti
Live
Top Stories
Rain and storms the next few days as Tropical Storm Fred moves over the region
Video
High water threat looms for much of upcoming week
Video
TROPICAL STORM FRED 11 P.M. UPDATE: System found to be a little stronger; dangerous storm surge expected along Panhandle on Monday
Video
REMNANTS OF FRED 11 P.M. UPDATE: System expected to redevelop into Tropical Storm over the Gulf on Sunday
Video
Sports
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
Huntington St. Joe’s head coach and athletic director steps down
Video
Top Stories
Jake Arrieta catches on with Padres after release by Cubs
Bauer lawyer: Woman made him believe she wanted rougher sex
AP Top 25: Quick look at rankings from Alabama to Arizona St
Race organizers looking for answers after Brickyard finish
Destination WV
Community
Do it for Babydog Vaccine Lottery Info
Shot at a Million
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
When is the first day of school in your area?
Good News with 13
Class of 2021 Senior Spotlight
Founder’s Day
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
BestReviews
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener
All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm
VIDEO: Matt Moore, Andrew Jackson update on OL, DL
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Aug 16, 2021 / 04:29 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 16, 2021 / 04:29 PM EDT
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
US lawmakers worried about situation in Afghanistan
Video
‘Saigon all over again’: Biden criticized as Taliban retakes power
Video
US focuses on evacuating Americans from Afghanistan
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
Family ties run deep in WVU’s running back room
Video
WATCH: WVU football surprises Ruffin with full scholarship
WVU football unranked, but receives votes in AP preseason poll
VIDEO: Scottie Young, Bryce Ford-Wheaton talk fall camp
Video
VIDEO: Matt Moore, Andrew Jackson update on OL, DL
Video
“The House That Nikki Built,” special on WVU women’s soccer coach Izzo-Brown, set to debut Aug. 18
WVU ground game “making progress” as camp continues
Video
Saturday’s scrimmage provided some impressive highlights but also exposed bad habits
Video
The front-runners in the search for Leddie Brown’s “reliable” backup
Video
Former WVU striker Michaela Abam joins Houston Dash
VIDEO: WVU football assistants give update fall camp update
Video
Beh added to women’s basketball roster
2021 women’s soccer promotional schedule revealed
Mark Goetz falls in US Amateur match play on 18th hole
Manoah goes for fifth career quality start in win vs. Angels
McBride’s strong second half leads Knicks to Summer League victory
Brown on WVU’s secondary: “We’re gonna have to get those guys ready”
Video
WVU women’s soccer eyes championships as 2021 season kickoff nears
Video
NCAA appoints Lyons to Constitution Committee
VIDEO: Mountaineers feeling good ahead of 2021 season
Video
Ten WVU gymnasts named WCGA Scholastic All-Americans
PHOTOS: Mountaineers ramp up physicality at fall camp
Gallery
VIDEO: Neal Brown gives fall camp updates
Video
WVU men’s soccer opens fall camp
Goetz second in clubhouse at US Amateur after 6-under first round
VIDEO: Doege, Nester, Mahone and Mesidor step to podium during fall camp
Video
McBride scores double-digits as Knicks earn first Summer League win
PHOTOS: WVU continues preseason at fall camp day four
Gallery
VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown talks preseason prep for WVU women’s soccer
Video
College Football Legend Bobby Bowden Passes Away at Age 91
McBride makes NBA Summer League debut with the Knicks
WATCH: the first open practice of fall camp
Video
WVU’s 2022 class now features four 4-star commits
Neal Brown hopes for impact on defense from transfers
Video
Fall camp has begun and split-squad work is here to stay
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown opens fall camp with press conference
Video
Canada, WVU alumnae win Olympic gold after PK thriller with Sweden
Lawrence, Buchanan shoot for Olympic gold with Canada women’s soccer
Video
WVU debuts in Big 12 and United Soccer Coaches Preseason Polls
Mountaineer Round-up: Deuce is drafted and a duo goes for gold
Three Mountaineers named to Wuerffel Award Watch List
Long’s TBT coaching experience shows how bright his future is in the profession
Video
Two Mountaineers named to Big 12 Soccer Preseason Team
Report: Big 12’s Bowlsby to meet with Pac-12’s Kliavkoff
WVU hoops roster breakdown: returners
Video
McBride to wear No. 2 with Knicks, play in NBA Summer League
Tandem of former Mountaineers to compete for gold in Tokyo
WVU hoops roster breakdown: newcomers and departures
Video
Manoah gets the win in his return to the mound
WVU Sports Hall of Fame class selected
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Three WV counties in red, active COVID-19 cases near 6,000
Video
What is the likelihood of death after being fully vaccinated for COVID-19?
Video
Update: Name of 14-year-old girl killed in Kanawha County released
More COVID-19 numbers spike again in West Virginia over the weekend
Video
WV State Police plan Kanawha County sobriety checkpoint
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Three WV counties in red, active COVID-19 cases near 6,000
Video
What is the likelihood of death after being fully vaccinated for COVID-19?
Video
Update: Name of 14-year-old girl killed in Kanawha County released
More COVID-19 numbers spike again in West Virginia over the weekend
Video
WV State Police plan Kanawha County sobriety checkpoint
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News