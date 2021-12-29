VIDEO: Mike Carey previews Big 12 road trip

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Business manager to Kardashians killed, boyfriend charged
Top Stories
Car narrowly escapes falling tree on Oregon interstate, frightening video shows
Video
Watching Winter Live – December 29th, 2021
Live
Late passenger runs onto airfield at Phoenix airport, attempts to stop plane
Detroit man accused of Charleston double murder arraigned
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Watching Winter Live – December 29th, 2021
Live
Top Stories
Spring like temperatures bring showers and possible thunder to the area
Video
Top Stories
The December 2021 tornado outbreak, explained
Severe thunderstorm warning for northern parts of viewing area late Monday night
Staying warm with lots of rain this week
Video
Kentucky website helps those impacted by tornadoes; Christmas toy drive ‘a success’
Video
Sports
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
Candace Parker voted AP Female Athlete of Year for 2nd time
Top Stories
Lawrence, McCaffrey, Jones headline 2021 All-Absent Team
NHL cutting isolation time to 5 days, change applies in US
Saleh rejoins Jets after clearing COVID-19 protocols
WVU hoops game vs. TCU postponed
Remarkable Women
Community
Remarkable Women
WOWK Toys for Tots 2021 Campaign
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News with 13
Founder’s Day
Honoring Black History
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Raise Up Your Voice
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Mike Carey previews Big 12 road trip
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Sam Coniglio
Posted:
Dec 29, 2021 / 02:00 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 29, 2021 / 02:01 PM EST
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
Putin threatens military action if NATO rejects demands; lawmaker pushes back
Video
White House promises to help development of two antiviral pills, defends administration’s efforts
Video
Pfizer COVID antiviral pill gets FDA green light, White House in talks to help production
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Mike Carey previews Big 12 road trip
Video
WVU hoops game vs. TCU postponed
VIDEO: Neal Brown, Charles Woods and Tony Mathis recap Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Video
Minnesota defense stonewalls WVU, Mountaineers fall in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
WVU women’s basketball game vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore canceled
WVU, Minnesota meet for first time ever in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Video
Mountaineer GameDay Bowl Special set for Tuesday night
We want YOU on the Mountaineer GameDay Bowl Special!
Arizona brings unique football opportunity for Addae family
Video
McNeil named Big 12 Player of the Week
WVU men’s hoops gets votes, but stays on outside of AP Top 25
Video
WVU Coaches Combo Show, Ep. 4
Video
Huggs for Hall: Friends sound off on legacy of Bob Huggins
Video
Jarret Doege is laser-focused on the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Video
Getting into the holiday spirit this week on the WVU Coaches Combo Show
Theraguns and Phoenix Suns: Mountaineers excited for first full bowl experience in Phoenix
Video
Keys to the Game: Like usual, WVU’s success depends on ground game
Video
Taijh Alston named honorable mention for Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year
Minnesota brings stout defense and solid rushing attack to Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Video
WVU football at Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kick time, TV channel/stream info and more
Video
Nine WVU men’s soccer players named to Academic All-MAC team
Jerrod Calhoun on Bob Huggins: “Get that statue up”
Video
McNeil’s near-perfect second half lifts WVU over Youngstown State
Video
Big 12 Conference updates game rescheduling policy
Jalen Bridges hopes more “aggressiveness” will open up more scoring opportunities
Video
Mountaineer Legend Pat White named quarterbacks coach at Campbell
WVU men’s basketball hosts Youngstown State in final Huggins reunion clash
Video
Defense once again the calling card for WVU men’s hoops
Video
Quick hits: Huggins talks WVU defense and strength of Big 12
Video
Dominant Second Half Helps WVU Down Michigan State
Youngstown State at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, series history and more
WVU wrestling picks up pair of home wins Monday
Video
WVU Women’s hoops falls to No. 16 South Florida
Former Mountaineer Kerry Martin Jr. chooses next destination
WVU hoops just misses out on national ranking in AP poll
Huggins: Kedrian Johnson’s defense “really key” against UAB’s top scorer
Video
West Virginia wrestling set to host first tri-meet of the season Monday
WVU women’s hoops set to begin West Palm Beach Invitational Monday
Mountaineers make big jump in NET Rankings after win over UAB
Video
Neal Brown sees bowl game as reward for how WVU finished season
Video
Tony Mathis ready to put hard work on display in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Video
VIDEO: Bob Huggins discusses comeback win over UAB
Video
WVU signee Nicco Marchiol wins Arizona high school football POY award
Video
WVU hoops survives UAB behind big second half from Sherman
FINAL: West Virginia defeats UAB, 65-59
She said yes! WVU offensive lineman proposes ahead of bowl game
WVU hoops at UAB: tip time, tv channel/stream info, series history and more
WVU Coaches Combo Show, Ep. 3
Video
VIDEO: Huggins previews UAB matchup, addresses comments from former player
Video
Deuce is loose: Former Mountaineer enjoys best NBA outing so far
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Former West Virginia State Senator Sue Cline dies at 75
Watching Winter Live – December 29th, 2021
Live
Detroit man accused of Charleston double murder arraigned
Lesbian West Virginia National Guard member sues for discrimination
UPDATE: Yeager Airport now open after suspicious package found
Video
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Former West Virginia State Senator Sue Cline dies at 75
Watching Winter Live – December 29th, 2021
Live
Detroit man accused of Charleston double murder arraigned
Lesbian West Virginia National Guard member sues for discrimination
UPDATE: Yeager Airport now open after suspicious package found
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News