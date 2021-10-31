VIDEO: Mountaineers react to upset of No. 22 Iowa State

NEW YORK CITY (StudyFinds)— Fear of retribution is keeping sick Americans from taking a day off from work. A new study polled 2,000 employed Americans about the stress of taking time off work and found that 58 percent avoid calling out for fear of being criticized by their employer.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has Americans taking their health more seriously than ever, half of respondents feel discouraged by their workplace to call out to take care of themselves when feeling under the weather. Black and Latina women feel this more than other Americans, as they are 10 percent more likely than white women to say they avoid sick days for fear of being reprimanded by a boss.