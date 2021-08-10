VIDEO: Neal Brown gives fall camp updates

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Vaccinate the Tri-State
Healthy U
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Pressure builds on Texas Democrats as some end holdout
Top Stories
Cuomo resigns: What we know, what we don’t and what’s next
Vacation interrupted: Biden’s getaway plans shift by the day
Ohio State University requiring masks in certain parts of The Shoe during football games
Video
Child tax credit payments coming early this month
Video
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Disturbance likely to become Tropical Storm Fred Tuesday, Florida in cone
Live
Top Stories
Active storm days almost all week
Video
Top Stories
10-year anniversary of US’s most widely-felt earthquake
Heat wave to last all work week in Tri-State
Video
Hotter weather coming so time to watch for signs of heat illness
A look at weekend rain chances and beach weather
Sports
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
Ohio State University requiring masks in certain parts of The Shoe during football games
Video
Top Stories
Saints’ Robinson retires, further thinning cornerback ranks
British tennis pro Konta: ‘massive range’ of COVID symptoms
GW’s Finley Lohan receives offer from Youngstown State
Video
Column: Good start in Rio, Olympic golf hits stride in Tokyo
Destination WV
Community
Do it for Babydog Vaccine Lottery Info
Shot at a Million
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
When is the first day of school in your area?
Good News with 13
Class of 2021 Senior Spotlight
Founder’s Day
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Neal Brown gives fall camp updates
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Aug 10, 2021 / 03:53 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 10, 2021 / 03:53 PM EDT
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
Infrastructure deal out of Senate, but battle over separate $3.5T spending plan looms
Video
UN panel: ‘Code Red’ on climate change issued
Video
Senate closes in on infrastructure package
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Neal Brown gives fall camp updates
Video
WVU men’s soccer opens fall camp
Goetz second in clubhouse at US Amateur after 6-under first round
VIDEO: Doege, Nester, Mahone and Mesidor step to podium during fall camp
Video
McBride scores double-digits as Knicks earn first Summer League win
PHOTOS: WVU continues preseason at fall camp day four
Gallery
VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown talks preseason prep for WVU women’s soccer
Video
College Football Legend Bobby Bowden Passes Away at Age 91
McBride makes NBA Summer League debut with the Knicks
WATCH: the first open practice of fall camp
Video
WVU’s 2022 class now features four 4-star commits
Neal Brown hopes for impact on defense from transfers
Video
Fall camp has begun and split-squad work is here to stay
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown opens fall camp with press conference
Video
Canada, WVU alumnae win Olympic gold after PK thriller with Sweden
Lawrence, Buchanan shoot for Olympic gold with Canada women’s soccer
Video
WVU debuts in Big 12 and United Soccer Coaches Preseason Polls
Mountaineer Round-up: Deuce is drafted and a duo goes for gold
Three Mountaineers named to Wuerffel Award Watch List
Long’s TBT coaching experience shows how bright his future is in the profession
Video
Two Mountaineers named to Big 12 Soccer Preseason Team
Report: Big 12’s Bowlsby to meet with Pac-12’s Kliavkoff
WVU hoops roster breakdown: returners
Video
McBride to wear No. 2 with Knicks, play in NBA Summer League
Tandem of former Mountaineers to compete for gold in Tokyo
WVU hoops roster breakdown: newcomers and departures
Video
Manoah gets the win in his return to the mound
WVU Sports Hall of Fame class selected
Wright Jr. named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List
“Orange” you going to re-watch the 2012 Orange Bowl?
WVU women’s basketball reveals nonconference schedule
Knicks select McBride in second round
Video
SEC votes unanimously to invite Texas and Oklahoma
WVU Athletics partners with VEEPIO to facilitate NIL
Wojnarowski: Suns trade Jevon Carter to Nets in draft night shake-up
Video
Virginia Tech ticket sales suspended
Bake’s Takes on McBride, Culver ahead of 2021 NBA Draft
Video
WVU football game promotions announced for 2021
WVU bolsters men’s hoops lineup, proving new rules in college sports are “a two-way street”
Video
Report: Bowlsby sends cease and desist letter to ESPN
O’Laughlin named to John Mackey Award Watch List
NBA Draft Preview: Mocks eye first round selection for McBride
Mountaineer rifle unveils 2021-22 Schedule
Fan Day set for Saturday, August 7
Bowlsby: Conference move was in works “for months”
It’s official: Texas and Oklahoma apply for SEC membership
Video
Stills named to Outland Trophy and Bronko Nagurski watch lists
Lawrence’s assist helps Canada move on to Olympic knockout stage
Realignment appears imminent. These are six possible outcomes for West Virginia.
Video
Gov. Justice, other onlookers sound off as Oklahoma, Texas bolt from Big 12
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Child tax credit payments coming early this month
Video
What is the likelihood of death after being fully vaccinated for COVID-19?
Video
Here are the winners of the final ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery drawing
UPDATE: Beshear signs order executive order mandating masks in all k-12 schools
Live
Is the COVID-19 vaccine equal to biblical end times and ‘Mark of the Beast’?
Video
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Child tax credit payments coming early this month
Video
What is the likelihood of death after being fully vaccinated for COVID-19?
Video
Here are the winners of the final ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery drawing
UPDATE: Beshear signs order executive order mandating masks in all k-12 schools
Live
Is the COVID-19 vaccine equal to biblical end times and ‘Mark of the Beast’?
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News