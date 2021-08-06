VIDEO: Neal Brown opens fall camp with press conference

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies in Mason County are investigating after a handgun and a vehicle were stolen in a series of car break-ins Thursday night.

According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, seven vehicles were broken into between 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 and 3 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6 between Staffhouse Road and Grandview Road north of Point Pleasant near the Mason County Fair Grounds. The suspects allegedly took a handgun from one vehicle and stole a van on Grandview Road.