VIDEO: Neal Brown opens spring football with press conference

Five members of the West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team are set to compete at the 2021 NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, from March 25-27, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Senior David Dixon, redshirt juniors Jacob Cardinal Tremblay and Jake Lowe, junior PJ Lenz and sophomore Owen Johns qualified to represent the Mountaineers at this year’s national meet. Dixon earned a spot at the NCAA Championships for the fourth consecutive season, while Tremblay qualified for the second-straight year. Lowe, Lenz and Johns earned bids for the first time in their careers.