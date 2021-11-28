VIDEO: Neal Brown recaps “hard win” over Kansas

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) - Following the death of accused sex trafficker Michael Mearan, former journalist Nikki Blankenship is sharing her involvement in shedding light on the accusations.

Blankenship was one of the first individuals to bring this story to light and through the years her journey has been rough, but she says getting the truth to the public was worth it. She was a reporter with a local newspaper in Portsmouth in 2017 when a disturbing tip came across her desk.