VIDEO: Neal Brown talks progress in spring practice update

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Bouquet-bearing public honors Philip, ignoring COVID warning
Top Stories
West Virginia lawmakers pass needle exchange regulation bill
Multiple dog tags among odd items found in 445-pound gator’s stomach
Mom goes viral after sharing creative lunches for her kids on social media
Video
Kyrgyzstan votes on constitution boosting president’s powers
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Few strong storms possible Saturday evening in Tri-State
Video
Top Stories
WATCH: Tennessee man captures possible tornado forming in his yard
Video
Top Stories
Severe thunderstorms in Eastern Kentucky Thursday night, storms still possible elsewhere until late night
Strong storms will move through today and into the evening
Video
Some storms Thursday could reach severe limits
Video
April 7 is #SafePlaceSelfie Day
Sports
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Video Game News
WOWK Basketball Challenge
Top Stories
Late goals hurt Man City, boost Liverpool in Premier League
Top Stories
Protest near Masters pushes back against Georgia voting law
Watch live: Winfield Youth Baseball kicks off today!
Live
Fantasy no more: Blackmore 1st woman to win Grand National
The Latest: Curling world championship playoffs on hold
Vaccinate the Tri-State
Community
Remarkable Women
St. PETrick’s Day Photo Sweepstakes
Good News with 13
Honoring Black History
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am
VIDEO: Neal Brown talks progress in spring practice update
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Apr 10, 2021 / 02:32 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 10, 2021 / 02:32 PM EDT
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
Mourners pay respects to Prince Philip, leave flowers outside UK Embassy in Washington
Video
Republicans disappointed in MLB All-Star game decision, Democrats support location change
Video
Americans flock to ACA signup during special enrollment
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Neal Brown talks progress in spring practice update
Video
Carrigan set to transfer to WVU
WVU track and field heads to the Mason Spring Invitational
Baylor rallies with five-run inning to steal game one in Waco from West Virginia
Mountaineers look to shake up Big 12 standings with three-game series at Baylor
Video
No. 5 WVU closes regular season at No. 12 Virginia
No. 5 WVU women’s soccer closes regular season at No. 12 Virginia
Report: WVU men’s basketball to participate in 2021 Charleston Classic
WVU women’s hoops adds Samuel to 2021-22 roster
WVU hoops lands Old Dominion transfer Curry
Brown puts emphasis on leadership, becoming a player-led team
Video
CBS Sports ranks Brown among top 10 college football coaches under age 45
Lynch, Zerwas earn Big 12 honors
No. 19 Akron nets one in closing minutes of double-OT to take win over West Virginia
Ford-Wheaton: Receivers catching “thousands” of passes each week during offseason
Video
Mountaineer Round-up: Gymnastics wraps season, golf prepares for Mountaineer Invitational
A change of plans led Dante Stills back to WVU for his senior season
Video
Women’s tennis suspends play
Etienne Papineau returns to WVU golf lineup
WATCH: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Dante Stills give spring practice update
Video
WVU’s Colin Braley named Region 5 Administrator of the Year
WVU men’s soccer ranks No. 1 in RPI
Video
WVU baseball falls in Backyard Brawl
WVU men’s hoops earns final ranking in AP, coaches polls
Mike Carey recognized in 2021 WBCA Victory Club
WVU’s Carey recognized in 2021 WBCA Victory Club
WVU men’s soccer set for conference tilt with Akron
Video
WVU women’s soccer sits at No. 5 in latest national ranking
Next man up: With Smith gone, WVU still has options in secondary
Video
WVU, Pitt to renew rivalry on diamond Tuesday
FIU shot blocker Carrigan commits to WVU hoops
WVU women’s soccer’s McCarthy named Big 12 Freshman of the Week
West Virginia women’s basketball ranks No. 24 in final USA Today Coaches Poll
WVU women’s basketball earns ranking in final USA Today Coaches Poll
Former Mountaineer Smith selects next destination
“We’re not new to adversity”: Mountaineers handling curveballs as challenging season continues
Video
Win vs. Virginia secures unbeaten home record this season for WVU women’s soccer
Video
Runs aplenty in Stillwater as WVU falls to No. 16 Oklahoma State in series finale
Sibley’s late winner seals victory for No. 4 West Virginia over No. 10 Virginia
Video
Mountaineer gymnastics caps season at NCAA Regionals
Video
Gondrezick named All-America Honorable Mention by WBCA
WVU gymnastics caps season at NCAA Regionals
WVU can’t slow down No. 16 Cowboy offense, drops game two in Stillwater
WVU track and field earns two first place finishes
West Virginia-Marshall tennis contest postponed
WVU rowing team plays host to the Gold and Blue Regatta on Saturday
No. 4 Mountaineer women’s soccer braces for second straight top-10 Clash
West Virginia tennis travels to Huntington to face Marshall
WVU gymnastics advances to second round of NCAA Regionals
Eight Mountaineers named to Academic All-Big 12 Teams
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Charleston woman killed, child wounded in Friday shooting
Gallery
Few strong storms possible Saturday evening in Tri-State
Video
Is the COVID-19 vaccine equal to biblical end times and “Mark of the Beast?”
Video
Handgun confiscated at Huntington airport, local woman charged
Update: Missing 14-year-old boy found in Hampshire County was murdered, police say
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News