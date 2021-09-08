VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown previews No. 24 Georgetown clash

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) - A new rule has been proposed that if approved would require mine operators that employ six or more miners to develop a written safety program for mobile and powered hauling equipment at both surface mines and the surface areas of underground mines.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Mine Safety and Health Administration announced the proposed rule today, Sept. 8, 2021. The Department says the proposed rule will officially be published tomorrow, Sept. 9, 2021, here on its website. The administration says the proposed rule is one of several proposed actions to improve safety and health and to reduce the number of fatal and nonfatal injuries involving surface mobile equipment at mines.