VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown talks preseason prep for WVU women’s soccer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The YWCA provides a number of services for those in need, and because no two stories are the same we sat down with the Resolve Family Abuse Program Director, Julie Britton Haden, to discuss the different ways you can receive help...for free.

"There are so many boundaries and barriers that survivors have faced we don't want cost to be one of those so it is incredibly important to us that everything we do for survivors is free," says Haden.