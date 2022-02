CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Funeral services for former Kanawha County Commissioner and West Virginia Delegate Henry "Hoppy" Shores is scheduled for 1 p.m. today, Thursday, Feb. 10, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Charleston with a Celebration of Life following from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clay Center.

The Kanawha County Commission announced Shore's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, Feb. 4.