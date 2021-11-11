VIDEO: Sean McNeil, Dimon Carrigan talk Backyard Brawl

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Cold weekend on the way
Top Stories
Rittenhouse judge’s nod to veterans includes defense witness
SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, ‘glorious sight’
Huntington honors local veterans
Video
Our military serves us every day, not just Veterans Day
Video
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Cold weekend on the way
Top Stories
Here's how long NOAA says La Niña will continue
Top Stories
Winds of change will blow sharply Thursday and Friday
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Disturbance in Atlantic being monitored for development
Video
Storms move through Thursday and it gets COLD for the weekend
Video
Cold front will bring strong winds, much colder temperatures and chance of snow
Video
Sports
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
Looking for soccer support, US picks Ohio to host vs Mexico
Top Stories
Mickelson tied for lead, Langer shoots 68 with balky back
Ready for a normal state volleyball tournament
Video
Tagovailoa active despite finger injury, Brissett to start
Leona Maguire thrives in star pairing for 62 to lead LPGA
Vaccinate the Tri-State
Community
Trick or Treat times for Halloween 2021
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News with 13
Founder’s Day
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Raise Up Your Voice
BestReviews
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am
VIDEO: Sean McNeil, Dimon Carrigan talk Backyard Brawl
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Nov 11, 2021 / 06:55 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 11, 2021 / 06:55 PM EST
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
White House ramps up push to vaccinate kids 5-11
Video
Dems, GOP agree on climate change urgency, but not on what to do
Video
‘Pent-up demand’ as US lifts travel ban from 33 countries
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
Exclusive interview with Major Harris coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show
WVU volleyball travels to Howard
VIDEO: Sean McNeil, Dimon Carrigan talk Backyard Brawl
Video
WVU, Pitt hit court to renew Backyard Brawl rivalry
Video
West Virginia cross country prepped for Regionals
Quick Hits: Huggins talks Backyard Brawl and needed improvements from season opener
Video
Three WVU women’s soccer players earn CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors
Three from WVU women’s soccer earn CoSIDA Academic All-District Honors
WVU men’s soccer trio named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team
Pitt at WVU men’s basketball: TV channel/stream info, odds and more
Huggins announces third signing
Backyard Brawl sold out
Video
West Virginia moves up to No. 2 in CRCA Poll
Izzo-Brown adds six signees
Huggins announces two signings
No. 21 WVU men’s soccer faces Georgia State to open MAC Tournament
Video
Tim Flynn signs two state champions
Four Mountaineers earn All-MAC honors
Carey inks three on National Signing Day
Bowl projections for WVU football with three games left in regular season
VIDEO: Bob Huggins recaps season opening victory over Oakland
Video
Sherman scores 19 as WVU men’s basketball defeats Oakland in opener
Video
WVU football’s Esdale “touch-and-go,” Woods available for K-State
Video
WVU men’s soccer back in rankings at No. 21
WVU football at Kansas State: Kick time, TV channel/stream info, odds and more
Doug Nester calls WVU transfer a “great move” after battling hand injury
Video
Quick Hits: Neal Brown reflects on QB play, acknowledges K-State’s length
WVU’s Martinez named to 2022 Women’s Naismith Trophy Watch List
WVU hoops vs. Oakland is on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch
What to watch for in the WVU hoops opener vs. Oakland
Video
WVU women’s soccer misses NCAA Tournament
WVU’s Heredia-Beltran named to Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team
WATCH: Pauly Paulicap shares origin of unique name, discusses college basketball journey
Video
WATCH: Jalen Bridges “can’t wait” for new season to begin
Video
WATCH: Huggins previews WVU hoops opener vs. Oakland
Video
Kick time set for WVU football vs. Texas
WVU wrestling finishes second as a team in season opener at Clarion Open
Bowl eligibility still in play for WVU football with three games remaining
The Maj’ reflects on his Mountaineer career — and humbly puts the team first
Video
McGhin Ties School Record in Win Over No. 4 TCU
WATCH: Neal Brown breaks down WVU’s performance in loss to Cowboys
Video
Quick Hits: How the Cowboys “consumed” WVU, plus other takeaways from a 24-3 beatdown
Video
WVU offense flounders, No. 11 Oklahoma State soundly defeats Mountaineers
Video
WATCH: Major Harris reflects on career ahead of jersey enshrinement
Video
FINAL: No. 11 Oklahoma State 24, West Virginia 3
WVU volleyball takes two at home from Kansas
Video
WVU football aims for third straight as it hosts No. 11 Oklahoma State
Video
WVU volleyball sweeps Kansas
“I feel a lot better”: WVU football tight end TJ Banks turns heads on coaching staff
Video
Defense, not offense, leading the way for No. 11 Oklahoma State entering Saturday
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
What should you do if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and you’re vaccinated?
Two West Virginia women convicted in fraud cases
Route 60 shut down in Barboursville due to chemical spill
Video
Toledo Zoo’s popular polar bear dies due to kidney disease
West Virginia reports 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
What should you do if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and you’re vaccinated?
Two West Virginia women convicted in fraud cases
Route 60 shut down in Barboursville due to chemical spill
Video
Toledo Zoo’s popular polar bear dies due to kidney disease
West Virginia reports 1,033 new COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News