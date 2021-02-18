VIDEO: Senior 3B Kevin Brophy looks ahead to the 2021 season

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
WV Legislature debates controversial education reforms
Video
Top Stories
You can’t be too careful about food safety during power outages
Video
Nestle selling North American bottled-water brands for $4.3B
Cabell County calls in West Virginia National Guard
Video
US says it’s ready to join talks to resume Iran nuclear deal
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
You can’t be too careful about food safety during power outages
Video
Top Stories
A second Boyd County woman has died from hypothermia
Top Stories
West Side neighbors help each other through snowy mess
Video
Appalachian Power works to restore service to 62K customers
Nurse hikes a mile in the snow to treat patients stuck at home
Video
Power outages linger for over 1 million as another icy storm looms
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Video Game News
Top Stories
Yanks’ Cole: Players concerned about lack of competitiveness
Top Stories
Fitzpatrick takes early lead as Riviera proves tough test
‘Holy smokes’: Padres rave about Tatis Jr.’s big contract
Deep freeze in Texas knocks out games again for Mavs, Stars
Easy does it: MLB pitchers prepare for usual 162-game grind
Vaccinate West Virginia
Community
Where to Find a Warming Center
Honoring Black History
Good News with 13
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Senior 3B Kevin Brophy looks ahead to the 2021 season
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Feb 18, 2021 / 04:51 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 18, 2021 / 04:51 PM EST
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
US Citizenship Act is Biden’s plan for immigration reform
Video
VP Harris says $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill critical for women
Video
US will have enough COVID-19 vaccine for all Americans by end of July, White House says
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Senior 3B Kevin Brophy looks ahead to the 2021 season
Video
WVU Golf returns to action at Seminole Intercollegiate
Mountaineer baseball opens campaign at Georgia State
2021 WVU Baseball Preview: Mountaineers aim to pick up where they left off
Video
WVU wrestling vs. Iowa State canceled
WVU track and field returns to road for Camel City Invitational
WATCH: The 2021 WVU Baseball Special with Randy and Amanda Mazey
Video
WVU women’s soccer’s spring slate announced
Carey named to Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year Watch List
Wolf Earns Preseason All-America Honors from NCBWA
WVU men’s soccer’s season opener at Coastal Carolina canceled
No. 14 WVU at No. 7 Baylor postponed
WVU cracks first top-16 rankings for NCAA Tournament
WVU women’s basketball stays put in AP poll
Video
McNeil named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week
Video
AP poll roundup: WVU hoops jumps to No. 13
WVU hoops game at Baylor rescheduled
Video
Turnovers hurt No. 19 West Virginia as win streak stalls in narrow loss to Oklahoma
Video
WVU wrestling preps for Cowboy Challenge
Mountaineer rifle falls to Kentucky
WVU golf completes first spring tournament
No. 14 West Virginia falls in double-OT to No. 12 Oklahoma
Video
WVU Squares Off Against Oklahoma in Annual Pink Game
Culver and No. 14 Mountaineers looking for revenge against No. 11 Sooners on Saturday
Video
Brown promotes Lesley to defensive coordinator amid new coaching staff assignments
NCAA Qualifier Allocations, Coaches Panel Rankings Announced
VIDEO: Huggins praises Lon Kruger, previews Oklahoma matchup
Video
WVU women’s hoops game vs. Oklahoma rescheduled for Saturday
Looking ahead to the Sooners this week on The Bob Huggins Show
Mountaineer gymnastics soars to season-high score
Big 12 reschedules two WVU women’s basketball games
WVU football releases 2021 schedule
Video
No. 4 WVU travels to No. 2 Kentucky
Mountaineers tee off at Gators Invite Friday
No. 19 West Virginia survives late comeback from Kansas
Video
WVU gymnastics preps for No. 7 Denver
Video
Shirk named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
How Derek Culver has fostered his relationship with the charity stripe
Video
VIDEO: Huggins: “I’ve gotta give our guys credit” after win over Texas Tech
Video
No. 14 West Virginia holds on for physical win over No. 7 Texas Tech
Video
Sullivan enters national rankings
No. 19/21 West Virginia welcomes Kansas on Wednesday
Video
GBN to sit down with Head Coach Neal Brown in the Mountaineer GameDay: Football Recruiting Special
With McBride’s game-winner in rearview, No. 14 WVU looks to stave off revenge from No. 7 Texas Tech
Video
Gondrezick Named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Watch List
VIDEO: Huggins previews rematch with Texas Tech
Video
WVU women continue ascent in AP Top 25
WVU’s McBride earns weekly honor from Big 12 Conference
Video
Pair of games between WVU hoops and Baylor postponed
Video
WVU hoops climbs in latest AP poll
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Forecast Details – From your local StormTracker 13 Meteorologists
Ted Cruz flew to Mexico for vacation during Texas power shortage, AP source confirms
Retirement community tries to stay warm during power outage
Video
COVID-19 can make the body ‘attack itself,’ study finds
‘One of the biggest blunders in banking history’: Citibank mistakenly wired lenders $900 million
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News