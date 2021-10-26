VIDEO: Stills, Woods, Doege turn heads to Iowa State

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) -- Timothy Koontz's house near Woodrum Lane in Dunbar caught on fire recently. He was camping and not home during the fire. The Dunbar Fire Department did everything they could to put the fire out, but his house burned to the ground.

"When you get out into an area such as Woodrum Lane where there are no fire hydrants, 1,500 gallons of water seems like a lot, but it's really not, so we did what we could with the initial 1,500 gallons, but it wasn't enough," Josh Bowers, Assistant Chief of Dunbar Fire Department said.