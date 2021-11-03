VIDEO: Stratford previews Bowling Green, looks ahead to postseason

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Meigs County Health Department is now taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

The announcement follows the CDC's approval of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year-olds, yesterday, Nov. 2. The formulation is a smaller, 10 microgram dose than the 30 microgram dose used for those 12 and up. Thorough studies and clinical trials have shown this dose is nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections and officials did not detect any serious side effects.