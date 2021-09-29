VIDEO: Stratford previews league opener vs. Akron

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' Office of Drug Control Policy and Bureau for Social Services has launched a pilot program for the Sobriety Treatment and Recovery Teams (START) in Putnam County.

Officials say the goal of the START program is to help parents recover from substance abuse disorder to keep their children in their home or reunite families when it is safe to do so. The target group for the child welfare-based intervention program is families with children ages five or younger where child protective services has gotten involved due to substance use.