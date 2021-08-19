VIDEO: Zach Frazier, Dante Stills give updates from the trenches

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Vaccinate the Tri-State
Healthy U
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
In unfriendly skies, unruly passenger fines top $1 million
Top Stories
Stay clear of sinkhole at Ashland intersection
Allies embraced Biden. Did Kabul lay bare “great illusion”?
Carnegie adjusts program for return, adds Beethoven cycle
Afghan president latest leader on the run to turn up in UAE
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Stay clear of sinkhole at Ashland intersection
Top Stories
FLASH FLOODING: Watches and warnings have been issued
Video
Top Stories
Rain returns to the area Thursday
Video
Lincoln County faces negative impacts from flooding
Video
FRED: Flash flooding continues this morning
Video
Fred’s weather risks include possible flooding and small tornadoes
Video
Sports
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
Judge denies woman restraining order against Dodgers’ Bauer
Top Stories
Wazzu’s Rolovich says he intends to follow vaccine mandate
AP source: Jets’ Lawson having MRI on injured Achilles
Justice Dept. bolsters monitoring of federal inmate accounts
South Point gets ready to face Boyd County in season opener
Video
Destination WV
Community
Do it for Babydog Vaccine Lottery Info
Shot at a Million
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
When is the first day of school in your area?
Good News with 13
Class of 2021 Senior Spotlight
Founder’s Day
Remarkable Women
Honoring Black History
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
BestReviews
Calendar
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener
All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm
VIDEO: Zach Frazier, Dante Stills give updates from the trenches
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Aug 19, 2021 / 02:03 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 19, 2021 / 02:03 PM EDT
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
‘All hands on deck’ to get American citizens out of Afghanistan
Video
Pentagon works to ramp up evacuations amid word of Taliban interference
Video
US lawmakers criticize Biden as Congress members call for Afghanistan investigation
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Travis Trickett, Dontae Wright give updates on position groups
Video
VIDEO: Zach Frazier, Dante Stills give updates from the trenches
Video
WATCH: Another surprise from WVU as Graeson Maleshevich earns scholarship
Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Football Special set to air this weekend
WVU baseball adds six for 2022
Zach Frazier vs. Akheem Mesidor: freshman All-Americans pushing each other to be better
Video
WVU football announces new series vs. Ohio University, set to begin in 2025
How safety Scottie Young “found his voice” at WVU
Video
FULL SPECIAL: The House That Nikki Built
Video
WVU women’s soccer hosts Buffalo to kick off Mountaineer sports calendar
Video
Big 12: No make-up games due to COVID-19, team will forfeit game if thresholds aren’t met
WVU’s offensive line showing progress as depth chart falls into place
Video
Big day for defense, plus other takeaways from WVU’s latest practice
Video
VIDEO: Neal Brown breaks down day 11 of fall camp
Video
McBride pops off again in Knicks’ NBA Summer League finale
Home sporting events, full capacity venues return this week at WVU
Video
Mountaineer teammates are raving about QB Jarret Doege
Video
Family ties run deep in WVU’s running back room
Video
WATCH: WVU football surprises Ruffin with full scholarship
WVU football unranked, but receives votes in AP preseason poll
VIDEO: Scottie Young, Bryce Ford-Wheaton talk fall camp
Video
VIDEO: Matt Moore, Andrew Jackson update on OL, DL
Video
“The House That Nikki Built,” special on WVU women’s soccer coach Izzo-Brown, set to debut Aug. 18
WVU ground game “making progress” as camp continues
Video
Saturday’s scrimmage provided some impressive highlights but also exposed bad habits
Video
The front-runners in the search for Leddie Brown’s “reliable” backup
Video
Former WVU striker Michaela Abam joins Houston Dash
VIDEO: WVU football assistants give update fall camp update
Video
Beh added to women’s basketball roster
2021 women’s soccer promotional schedule revealed
Mark Goetz falls in US Amateur match play on 18th hole
Manoah goes for fifth career quality start in win vs. Angels
McBride’s strong second half leads Knicks to Summer League victory
Brown on WVU’s secondary: “We’re gonna have to get those guys ready”
Video
WVU women’s soccer eyes championships as 2021 season kickoff nears
Video
NCAA appoints Lyons to Constitution Committee
VIDEO: Mountaineers feeling good ahead of 2021 season
Video
Ten WVU gymnasts named WCGA Scholastic All-Americans
PHOTOS: Mountaineers ramp up physicality at fall camp
Gallery
VIDEO: Neal Brown gives fall camp updates
Video
WVU men’s soccer opens fall camp
Goetz second in clubhouse at US Amateur after 6-under first round
VIDEO: Doege, Nester, Mahone and Mesidor step to podium during fall camp
Video
McBride scores double-digits as Knicks earn first Summer League win
PHOTOS: WVU continues preseason at fall camp day four
Gallery
VIDEO: Nikki Izzo-Brown talks preseason prep for WVU women’s soccer
Video
College Football Legend Bobby Bowden Passes Away at Age 91
McBride makes NBA Summer League debut with the Knicks
WATCH: the first open practice of fall camp
Video
WVU’s 2022 class now features four 4-star commits
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Kentucky governor updates Bluegrass state on COVID-19 spread
Live
What is the likelihood of death after being fully vaccinated for COVID-19?
Video
Do you earn a living wage in the Tri-State area?
14-year-old’s mother speaks out for first time since daughter’s shooting death
Video
‘Don’t play with guns. That is not cute or funny’: Peers and family remember Da’nija Miller
Video
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Kentucky governor updates Bluegrass state on COVID-19 spread
Live
What is the likelihood of death after being fully vaccinated for COVID-19?
Video
Do you earn a living wage in the Tri-State area?
14-year-old’s mother speaks out for first time since daughter’s shooting death
Video
‘Don’t play with guns. That is not cute or funny’: Peers and family remember Da’nija Miller
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News