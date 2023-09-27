MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU volleyball (6-9, 0-3 Big 12) lost its third straight match in a three-set loss to Kansas State (8-4, 2-1 Big 12) Wednesday evening at the WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers let a back-and-forth first set slip to the Wildcats in a 27-25 loss. Outside hitters Hailey Green (3.92 average) and Bailey Miller (3.06 average) each beat their kills per set average with six kills and five kills, respectively. Lauren DeLo’s 14 assists were nearly four points above average. Despite tying the Wildcats on several occasions, WVU never led in the first set.

That trend was briefly broken when WVU rushed out to a 4-2 lead in the second set, but its slim lead quickly evaporated. From the first set to the second set, WVU’s hit percentage dropped from 41.2% to 29.7%. The Mountaineers finished the night with a percentage of 21.1%, which was over two percentage points less than their team average (.235) entering Wednesday’s match.

Kansas State recorded a 32.7% hit percentage on the night.

After two sets, WVU also had three more service errors (4) than aces (1).

Kansas State only trailed twice (6-5, 7-5) in the third set before rallying and controlling the final set 25-20 for a Wildcat victory.

Green (16) was the only Mountaineer to reach double-digit kills on the evening. Delo’s 29 assists were slightly below her average of 10 assists per set, and libero Camilla Covas’ nine digs averaged out to three digs per set. Covas entered the match averaging 3.9 digs per set.

WVU’s homestand continues Saturday with a non conference matchup against Chicago State (8-4) at the Coliseum.