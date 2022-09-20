West Virginia landed its first victory of the season on Saturday after smashing Towson 65-7 at Milan Puskar Stadium. Plenty of Mountaineers got to show out in the win as Neal Brown dug through his sideline to give his players some snaps.

Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.

Here are this week’s nominees:

RB Tony Mathis

Key stats: 17 carries, 104 yards, 2 touchdowns

Mathis had his first big game as the Mountaineer workhorse, carrying the ball 17 times for his second career 100-yard game. He also recorded his first touchdowns of the campaign, punching in a pair of short runs for scores.

RB CJ Donaldson

Key stats: 9 carries, 101 yards, 3 touchdowns

The freshman phenom kept his raging pace as he eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the second time this year. Donaldson got on the board for the first time with an explosive 82-yard run in the first quarter — his first of three touchdowns in the game.

WR Kaden Prather

Key stats: 6 receptions, 53 yards, 1 touchdown

Prather recorded his first touchdown of the game as he led the contest in receptions and targets. This was the first time JT Daniels targeted any receiver more than Bryce Ford-Wheaton, as he attempted to find Prather 10 times throughout the game.

The sophomore also showed up in the run game, making a couple of key blocks on Donaldson’s 82-yard touchdown to keep Tiger tacklers far away from the tailback.