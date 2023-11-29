The 2023-24 college wrestling season is still young, but it has already turned historic for West Virginia.

Tim Flynn’s crew is nationally ranked as a team, slotted No. 21 in this week’s rankings. The Mountaineers are off to a 4-0 start, but have their toughest challenge yet coming up this weekend when they host No. 18 Oklahoma (3-0).

Going up against the Sooners will be nine nationally-ranked West Virginia wrestlers.

That is a program record, and leaves just one competitor in Flynn’s starting lineup who is not ranked.

Freshman Ty Watters in the 149-pound weight class is the highest-ranked Mountaineer, checking in at No. 16 on the latest rankings from FloWrestling. Two other WVU grapplers are ranked inside the top 20 of their weight class: Jeff Strickenberger (19 – 125), and Jordan Titus (19 – 141).

West Virginia native Peyton Hall is ranked No. 22 in the 165-pound class. Hall is 11-2 on the year, and has already recorded four pins.

Denis Robin (23 – 184), Michael Wolfgram (23 – HWT), Caleb Dowling (25 – 157), Brody Conley (27 – 174), and Austin Conley (29 – 197) are also nationally ranked. Brody Conley leads WVU with six wins by pin. Dowling and Robin are tied with a team-high 12 victories.

Strickenberger, Titus, Watters, B. Conley and Robin are all a perfect 4-0 in dual settings this year.

The visiting Sooners are 1-0 against Big 12 foes this year and are 2-0 on the road. However, they are about to begin a tough stretch, which pits them against No. 3 Missouri, No. 21 West Virginia, and No. 11 Oklahoma State in succession.

Sunday’s Top 25 bout between WVU and Oklahoma is set for 2 p.m. ET inside the WVU Coliseum. The dual will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.