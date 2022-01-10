WATCH: Bob Huggins previews upcoming game against Oklahoma State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The West Virginia Legislature is in a special session ahead of its regular session Wednesday, Jan. 12. Officials say this session is to lay out some framework for a big economic development announcement West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has been hinting at since last week's COVID-19 briefing.

According to West Virginia Speaker of the House of Representatives Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay), this development is of an industrial nature and would be "one of the biggest in recent state history." He also adds that the development will create 800 new full-time jobs and 1000 construction jobs, Hanshaw could not say the name of the company involved in the development due to a non-disclosure agreement.