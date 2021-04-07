WATCH: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Dante Stills give spring practice update

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Colin Braley has been named the Region 5 Administrator of the Year, the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) announced Wednesday.

Braley is one of nine winners announced by the WCGA after a vote of the coaches in the region. He is WVU’s Assistant Director of Facilities & Operations and served as the tournament director for the 2021 Big 12 Gymnastics Championship, as well as the 2021 NCAA Morgantown Regional Championships.