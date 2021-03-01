WATCH: Carey looks ahead to final week of regular season

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Senate confirms Miguel Cardona as Biden’s education secretary
Top Stories
Wayne County underwater due to heavy rain
Video
Beshear increases business capacities to 60%
Flooding along the Coal River causes concerns for families
Video
Senate confirms Cardona as Biden’s education secretary
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Rockslide closes Sandstone Falls River Road
Top Stories
Flooding leads to state of emergency in Kentucky
Video
Top Stories
Flooding in Sissonville after heavy rain
Video
Rising stormwater threatens power outages again for Chesapeake residents
Video
Flooding in Cabell County: neighbors clear out debris in culvert
Video
Creek flooding raises concerns in rural parts of Charleston
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Video Game News
Top Stories
Sigh and Cy: Bieber tagged, Bauer sharp in Dodgers debut
Top Stories
In-game video returning to baseball for 2021
By opting out of video game, ND calls attention to NIL issue
Hawks fire Pierce as coach following disappointing start
Chiefs expect Mahomes by summer; Fisher, Schwartz by fall
Vaccinate West Virginia
Community
Honoring Black History
Good News with 13
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am
WATCH: Carey looks ahead to final week of regular season
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Mar 1, 2021 / 06:06 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 1, 2021 / 06:06 PM EST
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
Johnson & Johnson vaccine means ‘rapid progress’ in March
Video
Nearly 4 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses head out across US
Video
American Rescue Plan hits the House floor as lawmakers split along party lines
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
Collegiate Baseball honors WVU’s Brophy as team remains ranked
WVU’s Smith likely to miss remainder of regular season, Big 12 Championship
Video
WATCH: Carey looks ahead to final week of regular season
Video
Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium to welcome fans for spring home games
WATCH: Huggins previews tilt with Baylor, reflects on coaching career
Video
WVU women’s basketball loses ground in AP Top 25
AP poll roundup: WVU hoops climbs in ranking again
WVU women’s soccer blanks Akron in exhibition
Diving portion of Big 12 Championship begins Monday
WVU baseball pulls off comeback vs. Bryant
What’s on the line for WVU hoops in the final week of the regular season?
Video
Mountaineers win GARC crown
WVU track and field concludes Big 12 Championships
WVU adds four medals on final day of swimming
WVU rifle takes first place after day one at GARC Championships
No. 10 West Virginia blows past Kansas State in Morgantown with second half run
Video
WVU baseball falls short at Coastal Carolina
WVU women’s basketball tops Kansas on the road
Video
Mountaineers meet Akron in spring exhibition
Updated NCAA Coaches’ Rankings announced for wrestling
WVU women’s basketball looks to bounce back at Kansas
No. 10 West Virginia opens season-closing homestand against Kansas State
Video
VIDEO: Bob Huggins sees something familiar in upcoming opponent K-State
Video
Stratford era begins at Charlotte
Wolf’s quality start and a baserunning clinic lift WVU over Coastal Carolina
Get geared up for March with The Bob Huggins Show this week
Video
Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championship Awaits WVU
WVU swimming and diving begins Big 12 Championship
Iowa State capitalizes on defensive woes and defeats No. 18 West Virginia
Video
WVU begins four-game road trip at Iowa State
No. 10 WVU hoops caps road trip with victory at TCU
Video
WATCH: Huggins, Culver, Sherman break down win at TCU
Video
Baseball ranking roundup: WVU baseball stays in D1Baseball.com Top 25
WVU announces date for Gold-Blue Spring Game
WVU at Baylor cancelled as Big 12 announces more schedule changes
Mountaineer wrestlers maintain rankings
Women’s basketball climbs two spots in Coaches Poll
WVU gymnast Chloe Asper earns Big 12 weekly honors
McBride named Big 12 Player of the Week for second time
Video
WVU women’s basketball climbs in AP poll
WATCH: Huggins previews tilt with TCU as road trip continues
Video
AP poll roundup: WVU hoops returns to top 10
Video
Goetz leads WVU at Seminole Intercollegiate
Mountaineer baseball caps off weekend with win over Georgia State
Gondrezick featured in latest WNBA mock draft from ESPN
WVU baseball drops second leg of double-header as GSU routs Mountaineers
WVU gymnastics travels to No. 9 Denver
WVU track and field concludes visit to Camel City Invitational
No. 4 Mountaineer rifle shoots qualifier
VIDEO: Bob Huggins blasts first half, praises second half performance vs. Texas
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Child tax credit vs. child care tax credit: Here’s how each could give more money to parents this year
Huntington man sentenced in child pornography case
Third stimulus checks: Will we get $1,400 payments in March?
Should I mix the flu shot with the COVID-19 vaccine?
Video
Gov. Justice agrees to live in government seat, ending case
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News