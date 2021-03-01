WATCH: Carey looks ahead to final week of regular season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fifth-year senior infielder Kevin Brophy of the No. 23-ranked West Virginia University baseball team was named one of the National Players of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Monday.

Brophy was one of nine players selected for the weekly list, including the only player from the Big 12 Conference. The Randolph, New Jersey, native hit three home runs and drove in seven RBIs at the CCU Baseball Tournament, from Feb. 26-28, at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.