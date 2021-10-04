WATCH: Carey previews 2021-22 WVU women’s basketball season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU women’s basketball is getting ready to embark on a new season.

Head coach Mike Carey’s roster is reloaded for the upcoming campaign. The Mountaineers will feature 16 players, presenting Carey with some unique challenges.

The head coach outlines those challenges, and looks ahead to life without former WVU guard Kysre Gondrezick, who became the No. 4 pick in the WNBA Draft.

West Virginia holds its first official practice Wednesday. The team has an exhibition game set for Oct. 28 vs. WVU Tech, and then will open its regular season slate Nov. 16 against Saint Francis.