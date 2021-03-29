WATCH: Coordinators Lesley, Parker share updates following WVU’s first practice in pads

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Healthy U
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Supermarket employee saves baby in runaway shopping cart
Video
Top Stories
Citywide street sweeping begins next week in Huntington
Gallery
Rapper’s Nike ‘Satan Shoes’ containing 1 drop of human blood sell out in less than 1 minute
CDC director has feeling of ‘impending doom’ amid new spike
Court to hear bid for new defense of Kentucky abortion law
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
‘Snow’ Joke: Flurries possible on April Fool’s Day!
Video
Top Stories
Damages to homes following weekend flooding
Video
Top Stories
Record rains cause flash flooding in Tennessee; 4 dead
‘Worm Moon’ to shine this weekend
Video
Heavy rain, some storms expected Sunday morning
Video
More gusty storms likely this weekend
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Video Game News
Top Stories
What To Watch: Remaining Final Four spots up for grabs
Top Stories
European women’s soccer vision sees place for indie clubs
Herd Volleyball set for UTEP in first round of CUSA Tournament
Video
Overseas Tokyo ticket holders may get only partial refunds
Marshall Softball shuts out Bellarmine 10-0 to take series over Knights
Video
WOWK Basketball Challenge
Community
Remarkable Women
St. PETrick’s Day Photo Sweepstakes
Good News with 13
Honoring Black History
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am
WATCH: Coordinators Lesley, Parker share updates following WVU’s first practice in pads
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Mar 29, 2021 / 12:33 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 29, 2021 / 12:33 PM EDT
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Washington DC Bureau
Health experts urged continued caution as COVID-19 case numbers rise
Video
‘Democracy in reverse’: Lawmakers slam Georgia’s new elections law
Video
Republican senators visit border after Biden defends policy decisions
Video
More Washington DC Bureau
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Coordinators Lesley, Parker share updates following WVU’s first practice in pads
Video
Mid-American Conference announces men’s soccer schedule change
Gray to join WVU women’s basketball for 2021-22 season
WVU volleyball caps regular season on the road
Perkins, Tipton lead WVU golf at Bulls Bay
WVU tennis concludes homestand with loss to K-State
Sherman to pursue NBA Draft, could still return next season
Video
WVU rowing team competed in scrimmage against Bucknell
Dixon earns Honorable Mention All-America to close NCAAs
No. 7 WVU women’s soccer takesdown No. 5 Duke to earn top-five win
Video
West Virginia hits offensive stride and takes series finale over Kansas
Video
West Virginia drops first game of double-header with Kansas
Neal Brown remains confident after “mutual separation” with Tykee Smith
Video
WVU tennis drops decision to No. 44 Kansas
Wolf throws seven scoreless, WVU shuts out Kansas to open Big 12 play
Video
Mountaineer track and field competes in Raleigh Relays
WVU swimming and diving completes second day of NCAA Championships
WVU volleyball travels back to Delaware
WVU women’s soccer to battle Duke in top-10 matchup
WVU baseball series with Kansas adjusted
Rowing team travels to Bucknell for scrimmage
WVU golf heads to The Hootie at Bulls Bay
Mountaineer men’s swimming and diving opens at NCAA Championships
Year of the Polar Bear: Swiger the latest Fairmont native to enjoy spotlight at WVU
Video
Broussard leaves WVU women’s soccer, will join Washington State
Five from WVU women’s basketball earn Academic All-Big 12 honors
Matthews to enter transfer portal
Culver named to Lute Olson All-America team
Mountaineers tennis to conclude homestand against Kansas, K-State
WVU men’s soccer vs. Bowling Green postponed
Nine gymnasts earn Academic All-Big 12 honors
WVU men’s soccer tops No. 8 Marshall in mountain state thriller
WVU suffers loss at No. 19 Pitt
All-American Tykee Smith to enter transfer portal
Season Review: Gondrezick’s explosive scoring leads Mountaineers through tumultuous season
Video
Gondrezick selected as Region 3 finalist for WBCA All-America Team
VIDEO: Neal Brown opens spring football with press conference
Video
Five Mountaineers set to compete at 2021 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships
Mountaineers remain in the Top 25 on floor
WVU women’s hoops eliminated from NCAA Tournament after falling to Georgia Tech
Video
WVU volleyball heads to No. 19 Pitt for Backyard Brawl
Mountaineer baseball drops midweek game in Huntington
McCabe, Bridges headline WVU men’s hoops Academic All-Big 12 honorees
Brown announces addition of Ciarrocca to WVU football staff
WVU baseball travels to Marshall for in-state battle
Video
Field set for NCAA Morgantown Regional Championships
WVU baseball, Marshall set to clash in Huntington
Season Review: West Virginia perseveres inauspicious season, but to a disappointing end
Video
WVU volleyball match vs. Towson canceled
West Virginia turns attention to Georgia Tech for “good matchup” between 4-seed and 5-seed
Video
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
IRS identity check: Why more tax payers’ refunds are on hold
Video
West Virginia Toyota plant first worldwide to host vaccination clinic
Video
COVID-19 outbreaks reported in seven Kanawha County schools
Former officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death gets underway
Live
Logan business owner frustrated by bridge expansion project
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News