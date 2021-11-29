WATCH: Deuce McBride posterizes defender in G-League game

Deuce McBride is at it again, this time in the G-League.

After scoring his first NBA points Friday night, the Knicks reassigned McBride to their G-League affiliate. In his first game back with Westchester, McBride threw down a highlight reel dunk after a steal.

Watch the play from the official Westchester Knicks Twitter account:

McBride scored 28 points in 41 minutes in Monday’s game, finishing second on the team in both categories. Westchester lost to the Maine Celtics 110-100.

Assuming he remains on the G-League roster, McBride’s next game will be Dec. 2 against the College Park Skyhawks.