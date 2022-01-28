WATCH: Huggins previews Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup with Arkansas

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
At fraud trial, Avenatti asks Stormy Daniels about ghosts
Top Stories
‘Nanny,’ ‘Exiles,’ ‘Navalny’ among top Sundance winners
Governor Justice defends Baby Dog appearance at State of the State Address
Video
West Virginians debate bringing nuclear power plants to the state
Video
Pentagon: Russian invasion of Ukraine would not be ‘cost-free’
Video
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
StormTracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
What is a ‘bomb cyclone?’
Video
Top Stories
Snow Friday: Not much, but roads still can be very slick
Video
Top Stories
Coldest temp recorded this morning was -12° …here’s the list
UPDATE: Charleston water main break closes 5 schools
Video
Our next snow gets bounced by spring-like weather by next week
Video
‘Bomb Cyclone’ – What is it? Check out Watching Winter Live for January 26th, 2022
Video
Sports
Sports Zone
High School Sports Scores
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
NFL
NASCAR
Top Stories
Kang contending again on LPGA, tied with Lydia Ko at Boca
Top Stories
LeBron James, Anthony Davis out vs. Hornets with injuries
Lack of detailed NIL rules challenges NCAA enforcement
Kane asks fans to keep an open mind as he joins Oilers
Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte to meet in UK for heavyweight belt
Remarkable Women
Community
Remarkable Women
WOWK Toys for Tots 2021 Campaign
Hispanic Heritage Month
Good News with 13
Founder’s Day
Honoring Black History
13 Gives Back
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Raise Up Your Voice
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am
WATCH: Huggins previews Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup with Arkansas
Gold and Blue Nation
by:
Nick Farrell
Posted:
Jan 28, 2022 / 02:43 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 28, 2022 / 02:44 PM EST
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
WVU Football
More on the Mountaineers
WATCH: Huggins previews Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup with Arkansas
Video
WVU hoops aiming to end slump vs. Arkansas
Video
No. 3 Mountaineers Welcome Akron, Morehead State for Tri-Match
Osabuohien continues to leave his mark on WVU hoops
Video
WVU hoops at Arkansas: Tip time, TV/stream info for Big 12/SEC Challenge
WVU gymnastics travels to Iowa State
WVU wrestling hits road for Big 12 duals
Big 12 Preseason Baseball Poll released
The Ultimate Mountaineer Fan contest is underway
Malik Curry growing his game in the Big 12
Video
Bob Huggins weighs pros and cons of the transfer portal
Video
Groves brothers combine for 33; OU downs WVU
Video
FINAL: Oklahoma 72, WVU 62
Best Virginia is “running it back” in 2022
Looking back on WVU’s history in the Big 12/SEC Challenge
WVU swimming & diving meet at Notre Dame canceled
Mountaineer baseball tandem earns Preseason All-Big 12 nod
Martinez notches third straight double-double to lift WVU over TCU
Video
WVU, OU meet in Morgantown to snap their skids
Video
Harrell on competing against the Big 12: “You have to be able to run the ball”
Video
Quick Hits: Huggins previews Oklahoma, discusses transfer landscape
Video
WATCH: Malik Curry, Pauly Paulicap discuss adjustments ahead of Oklahoma game
Video
VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Oklahoma at WVU hoops
Video
Mountaineer swimming & diving teams earn fall CSCAA recognition
Tip time set for WVU hoops home game vs. Texas Tech
Martinez, Mountaineers brace for TCU on Tuesday
WVU on the bubble in latest ESPN Bracketology update
Oklahoma at WVU hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
Video
WVU Gymnastics beam and floor lineups remain in rankings
Sherman continues to work back to full strength
Video
Less than one month remains before the first pitch of the WVU baseball season
Big 12 releases Fall Honor Roll
McKivitz, Spain help respective NFL teams pull upsets over No. 1 seeds
TCU at WVU women’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
Are WVU’s NCAA Tournament hopes fading after three-game skid?
Video
No. 3 WVU shoots school record in win over No. 10 Navy
WVU tennis falls to Penn State
Quick Hits: Bob Huggins talks offense and more after loss to No. 18 Texas Tech
Video
Rebounding proves to be the difference between No. 18 Texas Tech and WVU
Video
WVU women’s hoops holds on to beat Oklahoma State
Mountaineer men’s swimming & diving tops Villanova
WATCH: Graham Harrell discusses career evolution, coaching philosophy
Video
No. 18 Red Raiders dominate the paint to defeat WVU hoops
FINAL: No. 18 Texas Tech 78, West Virginia 65
The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 3
Video
This weekend on The Bob Huggins Show: Preview of WVU vs. No. 18 Texas Tech
Mountaineer GameDay exclusive with Graham Harrell debuts Saturday morning
WVU swimming and diving plays host to Iowa State and Villanova
WATCH: Bob Huggins previews clash with No. 18 Texas Tech
Video
WVU hoops at No. 18 Texas Tech: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more
More Gold and Blue Nation
Follow GBN on Twitter!
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
‘Hineygate’ update: Bette Midler responds to Justice’s ‘kiss her hiney’ remark
Video
Couple arrested after baby dies of fentanyl overdose
Video
Charleston bakery creates ‘Babydog says…Kiss my hiney!’ cookies
Video
Our next snow gets bounced by spring-like weather by next week
Video
UPDATE: Charleston water main break closes 5 schools
Video
Mountaineer GameDay
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
‘Hineygate’ update: Bette Midler responds to Justice’s ‘kiss her hiney’ remark
Video
Couple arrested after baby dies of fentanyl overdose
Video
Charleston bakery creates ‘Babydog says…Kiss my hiney!’ cookies
Video
Our next snow gets bounced by spring-like weather by next week
Video
UPDATE: Charleston water main break closes 5 schools
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News