WATCH: Huggins provides overview of team’s progress ahead of Gold-Blue Debut

JACKSON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office in Ohio is looking for an inmate who escaped from a work detail early Wednesday, Oct. 13.

According to the sheriff's office, the inmate, identified as Shannon Nichols, 39, had been working stripping floors around 2:57 a.m. when he fled through an open garage door at the Jackson County Correctional Facility. Officials say the sally port door was open due to the heat and odor from stripping the floors.