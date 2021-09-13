WATCH: Izzo-Brown looks ahead to upcoming road trip vs. James Madison

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, Sept. 13, a total of 1,304,193 (+5,568) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 68,431 (+232) hospitalizations and 9,088 (+19) ICU admissions. A total of 6,182,195 people — or 52.89% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 4,527 from the previous day.