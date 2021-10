WATCH: Izzo-Brown previews regular season finale for WVU women’s soccer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — For the first time in state history, Ohio recorded more deaths than births last year, a development experts say was expedited by COVID-19.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Monday that roughly 143,000 Ohioans died last year while about 129,000 were born. That's according to data from the Ohio Department of Health. So far in 2021, Ohio has logged more than 107,000 deaths and more than 100,000 births.