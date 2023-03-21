MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Following WVU football’s first practice of the spring, defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley met with reporters to discuss his unit.

Lesley is entering his fifth season at WVU. He’ll serve as the team’s defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach again this season. He said he’s excited about the amount of athleticism and depth the Mountaineers will have in the middle of their defense this season.

Earlier this week, head coach Neal Brown discussed his priorities for spring football, which include improving fundamentals at every position and establishing an identity for the team.