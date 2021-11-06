WATCH: Major Harris reflects on career ahead of jersey enshrinement

NOBLE, OK (KFOR) – An Oklahoma family is suing the BNSF Railway company after a family member died from a heart attack while the emergency vehicles coming to his aid were stuck behind a train at the only entrance to their street.

According to the lawsuit, the conductor wouldn’t move the train during the incident. While railway companies can’t be fined for blocking the tracks, the attorneys said they feel they have to do everything they can when a person’s life is on the line.