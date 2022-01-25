WATCH: Malik Curry, Pauly Paulicap discuss adjustments ahead of Oklahoma game

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Kanawha County has broken another record during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Kanawha County has reached an all-time high at 152 current hospitalizations. The KCHD says the previous record was on Sept. 21, 2021.

The county is also reporting 350 additional cases in the past 24 hours. Active cases are currently at 1,099, down from Monday after 696 newly reported recoveries brought the number of Kanawha County residents recovered from COVID-19 to 38,932. No additional deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.