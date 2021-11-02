WATCH: Neal Brown previews clash with No. 11 Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) - It's Election Day in Ohio, which means some residents are headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a number of things, with one of the most impactful on the ballot being school boards.

“People are wanting to vote," said Ironton resident, Arthur Junior Pierson. "They want to cast their vote and voice their opinion and that’s what is all about.”

On the ballot for Tuesday's elections are township, school board and village council races, along with multiple levies.